Raw Flying Disc Rolling Tray
CaliConnected Online Headshop
About this product
Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind rolling tray that doubles as a frisbee! The Raw Flying Disc Rolling Tray was inspired by some Raw employees who were enjoying an afternoon of disc golf and needed a place to roll up. Without hesitation they used the inside of their frisbee disc, but found that their materials were getting stuck on the edges and the rim would scratch your fingers. Thus, the Flying Rolling Tray was born. Raw set out to create a frisbee with a perfectly smooth surface area on the inside with no injection points that would otherwise mess up a perfect roll. Although it's not a perfectly balanced competition disc, the Raw Flying Disc Rolling Tray is still great for rolling up your favorite papers and tossing around with your friends. Get Connected: Raw Flying Disc Rolling Tray 💨 Smooth Inside with No Rough Edges Curved Edges Prevent Spillage Made Specifically for Rolling Doubles as Frisbee! Flat Rolling Surface No Injection Points Large Rolling Area 10.5” inch Diameter Novelty Rolling Tray Great Gift for Stoners Raw Rolling Papers Decal Authentic Raw® Brand Product
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
