Kannastor 2.5” Solid Top 4-Piece Grinder
by CaliConnected Online Headshop
$39.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Kannastor puts function at the forefront with hands down the highest quality and most innovative solid aluminum grinders on the market. The Kannastor 2.5” Solid Top 4-Piece Grinder is the perfect mate for seamlessly grinding, sifting, and storing your dry herbs within one sleek device. Featuring a newly engineered drop-through design on the bottom grinder plate that prevents over-shredding, your materials will be grinded to perfection and deposited within the extra deep middle chamber. This extra large storage chamber was designed for holding more of your materials than your average size grinder. The middle chamber also comes equipped with Kannastor’s patented Easy Change Screen at the bottom, allowing excess pollen/kief to pass through and collect within the final base compartment. Unlike multi-piece grinders of the past, these innovative mesh screens are replaceable and save you from having to replace your grinder every time one simple component becomes worn down. The Kannastor 2.5” Solid Top 4-Piece Grinder is complete with an ergonomic grip for effortless grinding and extra strong magnets that secure the grinding plates together when on the move. Each kief compartment includes a Kannastor guitar pick scraper tool for easy scooping of your pollen collection when you decide it's time to treat yourself. Made from durable aluminum metal and available in your choice between 3 modern color combinations, this Kannastor Grinder is a true investment that will last for years of continuous use and make every grind an exceptional experience. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Kannastor Solid Top 4-Piece Grinder Anodized Aluminum Construction Razor Sharp Grinding Teeth Prevents Over Shredding Deep Storage Chamber Easy Change Screen 2.5” inch Diameter Magnetic Top Lid 4-Part Design Ergonomic Grip Kief Compartment Kannastor Decal on Lid Compact & Travel-Friendly Replaceable Pollen Screen Guitar Pick Scraper Tool Included 60 Mesh Stainless Steel Pollen Screen
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
