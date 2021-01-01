 Loading…

Cheech & Chong's "Great Dane" Dab Rig

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

Designed with the help of Famous Brandz, Cheech & Chong is expanding their line of officially licensed 'Up in Smoke' water pipes with a brand new 40th Anniversary Collection. Each of these limited-edition water pipes are hand blown from thick borosilicate glass and made to represent iconic moments from the classic film. The Great Dane Dab Rig is a fantastically shaped water pipe equipped with a reinforced stemless joint that leads your smoke to a shotgun showerhead percolator for refined water filtration. Cheech & Chong’s Great Dane Dab Rig comes in a limited edition collectors box and includes a premium quartz banger, the perfect tool for low-temp dabs from your wax concentrates. Choose between 3 styles of colored glass accents, each topped with a 40th Anniversary ‘Up in Smoke’ movie decal, and enjoy an exceptionally designed water pipe you’ll always be proud to leave on display. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Cheech & Chong's Great Dane Dab Rig High Quality Borosilicate Glass Fixed Reinforced Downstem Showerhead Percolator 10” inches Tall Thick Glass 90° Joint Straight Neck 14mm Male Joint 14mm Female Quartz Banger Choice of Colored Glass Accents Colored ‘Up in Smoke' Movie Decals Officially Licensed Limited Edition Dab Rig Famous Brandz x Cheech & Chong Collaboration

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

