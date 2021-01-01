Cheech & Chong’s “Great Dane” Dab Rig
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$109.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Designed with the help of Famous Brandz, Cheech & Chong is expanding their line of officially licensed 'Up in Smoke' water pipes with a brand new 40th Anniversary Collection. Each of these limited-edition water pipes are hand blown from thick borosilicate glass and made to represent iconic moments from the classic film. The Great Dane Dab Rig is a fantastically shaped water pipe equipped with a reinforced stemless joint that leads your smoke to a shotgun showerhead percolator for refined water filtration. Cheech & Chong’s Great Dane Dab Rig comes in a limited edition collectors box and includes a premium quartz banger, the perfect tool for low-temp dabs from your wax concentrates. Choose between 3 styles of colored glass accents, each topped with a 40th Anniversary ‘Up in Smoke’ movie decal, and enjoy an exceptionally designed water pipe you’ll always be proud to leave on display. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Cheech & Chong's Great Dane Dab Rig High Quality Borosilicate Glass Fixed Reinforced Downstem Showerhead Percolator 10” inches Tall Thick Glass 90° Joint Straight Neck 14mm Male Joint 14mm Female Quartz Banger Choice of Colored Glass Accents Colored ‘Up in Smoke' Movie Decals Officially Licensed Limited Edition Dab Rig Famous Brandz x Cheech & Chong Collaboration
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.