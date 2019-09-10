aujus
on September 10th, 2019
An odd smell reminiscent of a barn but get past that and it's a hard hitting, not for amateurs, euphoric joyride.
Bred in Amsterdam with landrace genetics from Brazil and India, Canaca White Widow is one of the most widely known strains. Great for early mornings or for starting a busy day, it has been a staple of coffee shops and dispensaries for 30 years. This Canaca herb is known for its purity, potency, clarity and strength.
on January 14th, 2019
Obtained some of Canaca's White Widow via OCS and I was looking forward to this because White Widow is probably my favorite strain. I find it provides a unique high that creeps up on you slowly, meaning after smoking this you got time to make supper or find something nice to watch (hint: make it a comedy). About 20 minutes later you'll suddenly realize you're completely high and you won't completely understand when it hit you that hard, but, you'll be glad you did. This strain might be the one I'd take with me if I were banished to a solitary island. Canaca's version did not disappoint at all. The flower arrived in ideal condition with a THC count above 18%. I've also tried one of their competitors versions as well (Redecan's) which was also very good but a little drier so Canaca's gets the 5 stars.
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.