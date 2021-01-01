 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. The Greens

The Greens

by Canadian Lumber Ltd.

Write a review
Canadian Lumber Ltd. Smoking Rolling Papers The Greens
Canadian Lumber Ltd. Smoking Rolling Papers The Greens

$2.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

THE GREENS Hemp fibers sourced from Bangladesh allow you to keep your consumption strictly to materials provided by the cannabis plant. The taste of your cannabis will be unaltered by non-cannabis materials. Like all of our other papers The Greens are unbleached and all natural.

About this brand

Canadian Lumber Ltd. Logo
A high quality cannabis accessories company focused on premium rolling papers

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review