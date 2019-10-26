I have gotten this product from cannafarms 3 times from a dispensary. It was fresh everytime. The nugs looked really nice. They smelt amazing. Nd the high was very relaxing but did not make me feel to tired or couch locked. It was a very kushy delicious smoke and it smells very strong.
Would recommend if you can get it fresh and for a fair price. Overall it is a
86 /100
Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.
Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.
Canna Farms is a Health Canada Licensed Producer of high-grade medicinal cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and live cannabis plants under the ACMPR.
Canna Farms was the first LP in British Columbia, and since then our dedicated and talented team has been working hard to provide our patients with exceptional cannabis products at an affordable price.
We pride ourselves in offering a large selection of strains of high quality, artisan, and hand-trimmed cannabis flowers with varying levels of THC and CBD. We are also proud to provide cannabis-infused oils to our clients, which are great for discrete, standardize dosing. Our CANNA OIL is available in high-THC, high-CBD and blended varieties.
Canna Farms is also the second LP in Canada to sell live cannabis plants (ACMPR starting materials) to clients that hold a valid personal production license under the ACMPR.
Our team has decades of combined experience in cannabis cultivation, scientific research, customer service, and building design. Inspired by the stunning mountainous scenery that surrounds our facility, we cultivate our plants naturally, using glacial-fed groundwater, without any pesticides or foliar sprays.
Our comprehensive Quality Assurance and Control program ensures that all of our products are rigorously tested by an independent, third-party laboratory for cannabinoid potency and a variety of microbial & chemical contaminants including bacteria, molds, yeasts, and heavy metals.
Canna Farms is 100% Canadian and family-owned and operated, and we source all of our supplies and raw materials from local businesses. Unlike many of our competitors, Canna Farms embraces the rich cannabis culture and cultivation history that Canada and British Columbia are known for. We use traditional strain names, so that our patients are able to easily transition to the ACMPR program, and know exactly what they are ordering.
We are passionate, client-focused, and pride ourselves in delivering unparalleled customer service. We are constantly improving our cultivation methods, and always looking for feedback from our patients.
Contact one of our client service experts to learn more about how you can become a patient with Canna Farms.