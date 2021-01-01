Show them that you aren’t bluffing. Go all in with these sturdy novelty grinders that look and feel just like real poker chips. The built-in kief catcher is a sure bet and the metal diamond teeth produce a nice smooth grind every time. Even if you lose, you will still get to take the pot.
