 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. 4-Strain Cannador® (with drawer)

4-Strain Cannador® (with drawer)

by Cannador

Write a review
Cannador Storage Flower Storage 4-Strain Cannador® (with drawer)
Cannador Storage Flower Storage 4-Strain Cannador® (with drawer)

$179.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Each removable receptacle can fit over 1/8 oz. Comes with 2 keys so you can safely secure your contents. With several layers of wood and a tight sealed beveled edge, you can rest easy that no smell will leak.

About this brand

Cannador Logo
Cannador® is a premium storage brand that focuses on functional design and balanced humidity for the home. We know how important freshness and taste are for your top shelf collection. Our goal is to maintain your collection’s quality while surrounded by a sustainably crafted product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review