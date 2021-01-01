About this product

Patent Pending high quality commercial grade aluminum presses / molds for cigar and cannagars. Anodized and Teflon® coated. Super tight tolerances to minimize any additional cleanup work before finishing your cigar. Select ring sizes you want. Modular design to expand this mold by adding inserts. 1/8″ skewer holes that do not extend out of the mold. This allows for smaller skewers and also allows for packing in material without the skewers having to hang out. Stand the mold up on your workbench load it up. Mold can be expanded cheaper than buying another mold. Look for our insert listing. Combo mold has 5 different slots**** 22gauge, 26gauge, 32gauge, 40gauge & 46gauge. If you purchase the combo with packer, you will get all 5 matching tips to pack all the gauges on the mold.**** Aluminum can be cleaned by washing to insure the purest mold for your cigars. Pick up the mold only or the kit which includes a matching metal packer(includes tip) and 100 skewers. If you need multiple sizes of packing tips, they are available on a separate listing. Manufactured here in the US. Bolts and knobs included to hold the mold together while you pack in your product. Advantages of Aluminum: Outlasts & outperforms wood & plastic Won’t crack/shrink/warp and hold bacteria like wood & 3d printed molds Less sticking than compared to wood and plastic (Teflon coated) Clean the aluminum mold by hand washing with mild soap Highest quality and consistency Designed for high quality commercial cigar production Ring size translation: 22 gauge = .34” diameter 26 gauge = .40” diameter 32 gauge = .5” diameter 38 gauge = .59” diameter 40 gauge = .625” diameter 42 gauge = .656” diameter 46 gauge = .719” diameter 52 gauge = .8125” diameter 60 gauge = 1” diameter **nothing else included beyond what is listed here**