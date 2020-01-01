 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CanniMed® Topical Kit 10:10

by CanniMed®

Oil Actual: THC 9.8mg/ml CBD 9.9mg/ml Oil Total Content: THC 588mg CBD 594mg 60ml + 120ml per kit

CanniMed® Ltd. is pleased to be a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act Regulations. At CanniMed, we are first and foremost committed to superior care and supporting our patients through every stage of their medical journey. We are here to educate, inform, and to make it simple to access the form of medical cannabis that works for YOU. We want to ensure you get the best treatment for your chronic condition or pain. We carry a variety of dried, oil, capsule, and topical cannabis products, and we are here to help every step of the way. BECOME A PATIENT TODAY!