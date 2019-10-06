Rfelgueiras
on October 6th, 2019
Fantastic product. Great for both pain and if you need to sleep.
A blend of indica dominant varieties (90% indica) with flavours ranging from sweet and fruity to earthy and skunky. We take our buds and put them through a specialized milling process that results in a connoisseur-quality product at a value price. Great for night-time use.
