Indica Blend

by Captain's Choice

A blend of indica dominant varieties (90% indica) with flavours ranging from sweet and fruity to earthy and skunky. We take our buds and put them through a specialized milling process that results in a connoisseur-quality product at a value price. Great for night-time use.

Rfelgueiras

Fantastic product. Great for both pain and if you need to sleep.

Born on the Island and inspired by the legendary Captain George Vancouver, Captain’s Choice is a unique milled and blended product. Carefully crafted to give you the best possible taste for great value..