Complete Guerrilla Grow Tent

by Celestial Connect

Celestial Connect Cannabis Clones Complete Guerrilla Grow Tent

$625.00MSRP

About this product

All in one grow tent. Don't worry about the hassle or finagling of trying to piece together a grow system from different sources. We have done the hard part for you in this all inclusive grow tent set up! Includes: - 2.5ft x 2.5ft x 5ft (31x31x62 inch) Grow Tent - Remote Controled Dimming LED Light - Timer - Anti U.V. Glasses - Drying Net - Pruning Shears - Carbon Air Filter - Ventilation Fan - Air Duct Piping

About this brand

Creating an astronomical nexus for every cannabis need

