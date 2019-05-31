A hybrid strain that is a result of crossbreeding ‘Las Vegas Lemon Skunk’ & ‘Zkittlez’. She produces bright green buds with a tinge of yellow, while being accompanied by a raw citrus taste & rich lemon aroma for a soothing experience. Lemon Zkittle is pesticide free, hand harvested and hand trimmed. Although the balance between Sativa & Indica is quite harmonious, this heavy hitter took 1st place for best Sativa at the 2018 Highlife Cup, held in the Netherlands.
Producer:
Cultivated by Licenced Producer Experion Biotechnologies in Mission, BC. Lemon Zkittlez bright yellow and green buds are small batch, pesticide free, hand-harvested and hand-trimmed.
10/10 Would recommend! The flavor and smell is amazing the lemon is very distinctive, the ash burns white and is very smooth! The high makes you feel energetic and alert. Citizen Stash definitely know what they are doing can't wait to try more of their products in the future!!
scoutmasterbailey
on May 27th, 2019
Fresh fresh fresh!!! Beautiful handtrimmed light green nugs dusted in trichomes with hints of zest & slight skunky undertones.
This strain by Citizen stash had my body sweating after the first few puffs and at only 16.3%
One of the best quality buds on the legal market today can't see whats next ! 🙌🔥💖
There is something undeniably powerful about spending good times with others. Good music; good conversation; good vibes: Citizen Stash is about those moments when you’re chilling with the right kind of people.
So, as proud citizens of Canadian cannabis, let’s all get together during this great era of cannabis awakening.
Made by Licenced Producer Experion Biotechnologies in Mission, BC.