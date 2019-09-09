aujus
on September 9th, 2019
A knock out for insomnia but too much can cause morning drowsiness. The Rest oil may be a better option for the inexperienced user.
DRIED FLOWER Rest™ by COVE™ is an indoor-grown, terpene-rich, indica strain with frosty pink and green buds that are hand-trimmed and hang-dried. Available in multiple pre-roll and dried flower sizes. CLASSIFICATION: Indica MAIN TERPENES: Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool TASTE / AROMA: Its citrus, earthy, vanilla aroma is attributed to the strain’s terpene profile that includes limonene and linalool.
on September 9th, 2019
