Our honest, uncompromising approach to crafted quality is focused on delivering the best experience possible every time you consume a COVE™ product. COVE™ Reserve is our specialty cannabis line crafted in small batch runs. Our strain specific grow rooms never exceed 6,000 square feet in order to ensure that strict quality standards are maintained throughout the entire process. Revive™ Reserve by COVE™ is an indoor-grown, terpene-rich, sativa hybrid strain with frosty green and purple buds that are hand-trimmed and hang-dried. Each COVE™ experience offers a new flavour to discover. This strains sweet, minty, earthy aroma is attributed to it’s terpene profile that includes beta-caryophyllene, humulene, and limonene. Available in multiple dried flower sizes.
