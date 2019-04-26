 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. COVE™ Revive™

COVE™ Revive™

by COVE

DRIED FLOWER Revive™ by COVE™ is an indoor-grown, terpene-rich, sativa hybrid strain with frosty green and purple buds that are hand-trimmed and hang-dried. Available in multiple pre-roll and dried flower sizes. CLASSIFICATION: Sativa Hybrid MAIN TERPENES: Beta-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene TASTE / AROMA: Its sweet, minty, earthy aroma is attributed to the strain’s terpene profile that includes beta-caryophyllene, humulene, and limonene

3.01

ZackV712

Small popcorn looking buds, slightly underweight and VERY dry. But the THC content is high, and smoking it makes you feel like you’re on a cloud.

COVE was born in the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia, which is known for producing some of the world’s finest cannabis. We started COVE by collecting and growing an assortment of our favourite cultivars. From there we focused on every detail of the process, selecting only the best colas from each harvest. At COVE we take the time to hand-trim all our dried flower, never settling for shortcuts like irradiation, which results in a difference you can both taste and feel. COVE extracted products do not go through any secondary processing, which ensures the natural balance of the plant is maintained across all of our cannabis oils. Our honest, uncompromising approach to crafted quality reflects our passion as we strive to deliver the best experience possible every time you consume a COVE product.