ZackV712
on April 26th, 2019
Small popcorn looking buds, slightly underweight and VERY dry. But the THC content is high, and smoking it makes you feel like you’re on a cloud.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
DRIED FLOWER Revive™ by COVE™ is an indoor-grown, terpene-rich, sativa hybrid strain with frosty green and purple buds that are hand-trimmed and hang-dried. Available in multiple pre-roll and dried flower sizes. CLASSIFICATION: Sativa Hybrid MAIN TERPENES: Beta-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene TASTE / AROMA: Its sweet, minty, earthy aroma is attributed to the strain’s terpene profile that includes beta-caryophyllene, humulene, and limonene
on April 26th, 2019
Small popcorn looking buds, slightly underweight and VERY dry. But the THC content is high, and smoking it makes you feel like you’re on a cloud.