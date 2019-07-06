DRIED FLOWER:
Rise by COVE™ is an indoor-grown, terpene-rich, sativa strain with frosty orange and green buds that are hand-trimmed and hang-dried. Available in multiple pre-roll and dried flower sizes.
CLASSIFICATION:
Sativa
MAIN TERPENES:
Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene
TASTE / AROMA:
Its fruity, sweet aroma is attributed to the strain’s terpene profile that includes myrcene and beta-caryophyllene.
Flower - This is a wonderful strain by COVE that lives up to its name. Another sativa that I have little to no burn out with that lets me function with some extra energy.
Oil - a soft and dreamy body high and keeps a smile on my face. The only drawback is that the onset is incredibly slow. Also there seem to be no difference in the experience between 20mg and 60 mg.
dblackberry
on July 2nd, 2019
Great mind high.
aujus
on March 6th, 2019
Rise is quite apt, it really does lift you up. Great to start the day.
COVE was born in the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia, which is known for producing some of the world’s finest cannabis.
We started COVE by collecting and growing an assortment of our favourite cultivars. From there we focused on every detail of the process, selecting only the best colas from each harvest.
At COVE we take the time to hand-trim all our dried flower, never settling for shortcuts like irradiation, which results in a difference you can both taste and feel.
COVE extracted products do not go through any secondary processing, which ensures the natural balance of the plant is maintained across all of our cannabis oils.
Our honest, uncompromising approach to crafted quality reflects our passion as we strive to deliver the best experience possible every time you consume a COVE product.