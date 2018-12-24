 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. Lemon Jeff
Hybrid

Lemon Jeff

by Dank Teez

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Dank Teez Apparel Shirts Lemon Jeff
Dank Teez Apparel Shirts Lemon Jeff

$25.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Why so sour, Mr. Sessions? Suck on this! Install the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today! www.dankteez.com

About this brand

Dank Teez Logo
Once a month we select a new strain to be deemed DANK and design a shirt based on it. Join DANKTEEZ.COM today!

About this strain

Lemon Jeffery

Lemon Jeffery

Lemon Jeffery by Irie Genetics was created when Irie Jeff blended Golden Goat with Lemon Skunk. Irie Jeff bred these strains together to improve Lemon Skunk’s lanky structure while preserving the strain’s distinct lemon candy flavor. Lemon Jeffery can reach into the mid-20% THC range, and can produce a heavy yield if given the space to grow. This strain has an approximate flowering time of 70 days. 

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Mon Dec 24 2018
b........h
Bred by Irie Jeffrey and one would think this is one dank shirt. Incidently there are a few great breeders with the name Jeff. Another great breeder goes by the name MTF Jeff and has some great strains coming out of Alaska and Canada! Would be great to know where to get my hands on these great strains named after Jeff.LOL Coco