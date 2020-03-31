 Loading…

Full Spectrum CBD Nourishing Cream 500mg

by Deluxe Leaf

5.05
$49.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Formulated with Full Spectrum Hemp Extract and Naturally Derived Terpenes that combine to hydrate and maintain your skin. Our nourishing cream also contains Shea Butter, Aloe Vera, meets vegan guidelines and is paraben free! It was created with you in mind!

About this brand

At Deluxe Leaf we believe in healing through transparency. The naturally derived cannabinoids and terpenes in our formula provide a comprehensive synergistic effect exclusive to Deluxe Leaf products.

5 customer reviews

5.05

Tue Mar 31 2020
p........x
quite refreshing
Tue Mar 31 2020
v........h
***** 5 stars for cream being vegan *****
Tue Mar 24 2020
A........o
VERY IMPRESSED! Hydrating product. I love using this cream before bedtime. My face feels very soft and refreshed in the morning