Fancier 25mm Axial Style Coil Quartz Banger Kit

by Discount E-Nails

$129.99

About this product

Fancier 25mm Axial Style Coil Quartz Banger Kit Nail: 25mm Axial Style Quartz Banger Nail (Choose joint size) Case Color: Black Carbon Fiber/Camouflage Rig Joint Size Choices (Bottom of Nail): 10mm/14mm/18mm Male or Female *Reaches 710 degrees in about 2-3 minutes* *Temperature range is 0-999 degrees* Includes:   1* Digital Temperature Controller  1* Heating Coil (25mm/inner Diameter)  1* Power Cable 1 * 25mm Quartz Nail (hoose your rig joint size)  1* Glass Carb Cap  1* Portable Carrying Case  1* Instruction Manual 1* Metal nail/coil Fastener Clip Fancier E-Nail Specifications: Brand Name Fancier Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F Quartz Nail 25mm Coil Size With 10/14/18mm Male/Female Rig Joint Sizes Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral) Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath Thermocouple Type “K” type PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm) Approximate Size https://discountenails.com/

About this brand

Discount E-Nails Logo
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!

