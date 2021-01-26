The Ecube master with the adjustable Temperature and the Longer Glass is by far the best portable henail on the market. I have several of these but this one is the best. Unfortunately the company is discontinuing the long glass and substituting in a shorter glass that does not cool well and splashes water in your mouth. They are also discontinuing the white which is nice to have. Keep in mind I have 5 of these so a different color is nice. As to the ridiculous price of $120, well that is greed. I bought all of mine for $60 with the complete master kit and hard case... I would shop a little to find a better price. AliExpress has them for about $62, last time I checked. I have seen them on Amazon for around that price too. If you end up with the crapy short glass you can replace it on Aliexpress.