Nail Stand Glass Adapter
by Discount E-NailsWrite a review
$15.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Nail Stand Glass Adapter Size Choices: 14mm, 18mm- male or female -Works with quartz and titanium nails -A great way to store and protect your extra nails! https://discountenails.com/
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.