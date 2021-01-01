 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. Rolling Tray

Rolling Tray

by Diskreshen

Write a review
Diskreshen Smoking Rolling Trays Rolling Tray
Diskreshen Smoking Rolling Trays Rolling Tray
Diskreshen Smoking Rolling Trays Rolling Tray
Diskreshen Smoking Rolling Trays Rolling Tray

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Whether you roll joints, pack a pipe or load a vaporizer, these trays are just what's needed to keep everything all in one place. With a perfectly contoured inner edge, these beautiful handmade, solid hardwood trays let you get the job done in style.

About this brand

Diskreshen Logo
In a world where factory production, uniformity and instant gratification are the norm, Diskreshen diverges by offering Quality before quantity Individuality over conformity and Passion above all. Each heirloom design piece starts with a cut of wood Hand selected for greatest visual impact Worked into shape by a craftsman Guided by centuries of tradition Built for you

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review