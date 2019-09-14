Herb_Reviews
on September 14th, 2019
The Chocolate Fondue i had was amazing, this is why DNA Genetics are legends in my mind. Very pungent and dank, typical for their strains! ( See Kosher Kush and ..Lemon Skunk reviews). Chocolate Fondue Reminded me of a laughing cow cheese i had many years ago. It is sweet and creamy so the chocolate is there too. This gave me a different type of head high because im used to smoking Indicas at night, but i got this for day time use and it was next to perfect. At 23% THC, with this Sativa, oddly enough I had a few moments where i was locked in my chair but not quite ready to sleep and the cerebral high was a very nice added bonus.