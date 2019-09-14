 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Chocolate Fondue

by DNA Genetics

About this product

18-28% THC | <0.1% CBD This sativa-dominant THC strain is a well-balanced cross of Exodus UK Cheese and Chocolope. Chocolate Fondue has a complex aroma that is funky, robust and sweet like chocolate. Bred by DNA Genetics.

Herb_Reviews

The Chocolate Fondue i had was amazing, this is why DNA Genetics are legends in my mind. Very pungent and dank, typical for their strains! ( See Kosher Kush and ..Lemon Skunk reviews). Chocolate Fondue Reminded me of a laughing cow cheese i had many years ago. It is sweet and creamy so the chocolate is there too. This gave me a different type of head high because im used to smoking Indicas at night, but i got this for day time use and it was next to perfect. At 23% THC, with this Sativa, oddly enough I had a few moments where i was locked in my chair but not quite ready to sleep and the cerebral high was a very nice added bonus.

CannabisTrope

This is a great strain for gaming or hanging with friends. I experienced an initial cerebral uplifting head high that lasts for some time, but eventually transitions to a balanced head high and relaxing body stone. I love the chocolate mixed with the UK Cheese aroma and flavour. This is my favorite recreational strain so far.

SMKultra

Without getting into a whole thing about the OCS website vs Retail shops I have to say that I enjoyed this strain the most since weed went legal. It has a great uplifting ability that even when I was feeling stressed out or depressed it completely melted it away. The buzz was nice and lasted a while. It did not hinder me from doing any activity and just left me with a good feeling in my day. It is a nice one to mellow out with as well. It'll make you feel like that warm hug you've been needing.

DNA Genetics was founded in Amsterdam back in 2004, the only cannabis market that provided a place for legal and commercial cannabis activity at the time. During this period, DNA Genetics influenced the global cannabis industry, developing high-quality seeds using a professional, responsible and technical approach that can only be achieved through decades of dedicated experience and passion. Over the years, DNA Genetics have continued to push boundaries as the most awarded cannabis brand in the world, continuously developing new genetics that not only set trends but allowed them to become a unique leader in the marketplace. DNA Genetics continues to push the global cannabis industry forward by bringing their signature strains to Canada. Well crafted cannabis from top-notch professionals, all over the world.