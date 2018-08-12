 Loading…

Dollar Blaze Club

by DollarBlazeClub

5.02
$22.22MSRP

About this product

Why do our customers love our 420 "box" or " unbox" for that matter? 1. To subscribe monthly, or purchase at freewill, YOU CHOOSE! 2. There is nothing "square" about DollarBlazeClub. Even the "box" is not a box! 3. Bic lighters, enough said! HighQuality #KeepItSimpleStoners https://DollarBlazeClub.com

About this brand

A service for those tired of not having the basics of a raw organic PreRoll Cone to fill and a lighter to blaze it with, hence, #AlwaysReadyToBlaze. DollarBlaze.Club was founded on the principle that our most precious commodity is time. We Are Reinventing the K.I.S.S. principle ( Keep It Simple Stoner)**unfilled, organic, preroll comes w/ a quality bic lighter**

2 customer reviews

5.02

Sun Aug 12 2018
m........5
Love, Love, Love this!!!! 💚💚💚💚💚
1 person found this helpful
Tue Jul 24 2018
K........0
Around where I live there’s not a smoke shop nearby. Really within 25-30 miles. I was approached by DollarBlazeClub on Twitter and informed of their services. To their (and my) benefit I just so happened to be down to 1 Raw cone. So I figured I’d give them a shot and ordered the FreeBlaze Freestyle bundle. Well it came in the mail yesterday after really a short waiting time considering they ship flammables. 4-5 days from order to delivery. Not bad at all. Now about the product itself. I’m pretty sure we can all vouch for the quality of a Bic lighter by now, which is what they send. But the cones that they send are so so so much better than anything I can purchase “local”. I’ve never had a Raw that didn’t run like Usain Bolt, the ones provided did not and as a medical (and recreational if were honest) it is much appreciated. Overall, even if I did have a smoke shop down the road from me, I’d still order from these guys. A1 job. It’s also worth a mention that their customer service is some of if not the best I’ve experienced. That’s got to count for something in today’s age. Good, honest people. Highly recommend.
1 person found this helpful