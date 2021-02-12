Like any serious concentrate/extract consumer I make sure to gather as much information and do my research before I choose a new product or try a new strain. That said I was so disappointed just two weeks after ordering this E-nail. Out of the box I charged it completely before using it. I had a great first impression but as the session went on I had a progressively worse experience. And after testing out the temps I knew why. The lowest temp just melts your dab, mid slowly simmers it. The only way to get an actual hit off of it is to let it heat up by running the highest temp through a cycle once then have another one less than 5 seconds after to keep the extra heat for the real dab (flavor is ruined by this point). This applies to all the given bowls; titanium, ceramic and quartz. Then when it comes to the glass water piece, is "filtered" through a single percolator mouthpiece with one of the most fragile connection to the base of the attached mouthpiece, mine snapped after two and a half weeks My quarts cup broke during cleaning after a session. I had my heart set on the Switch Bundle but I couldn't afford it so settled for this, take my advice and keep looking around. There are better and cheaper E-nails on the market, wouldn't buy it again.