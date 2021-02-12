The Dr. Dabber Boost uses a glass water filtration system to replicate the dabbing experience perfectly. Just press the button to turn it on, wait 30 seconds for the Light to turn blue, then load directly on to the titanium nail. Capable of 50-60 uses on a single battery charge, the Boost eRig truly is the best of both worlds: a portable dabbing experience without any sacrifice.
For years the team behind Dr Dabber Vaporizer Pens & Vape Accessories has searched high and low for the ultimate vaporizing experience. An experience that minimizes health risks without sacrificing enjoyment or flavor. Although many novel concepts were available, none were able to achieve the perfect balance we were looking for. So, we set out on a mission to create the ideal Vaporizer Pen.
Like any serious concentrate/extract consumer I make sure to gather as much information and do my research before I choose a new product or try a new strain. That said I was so disappointed just two weeks after ordering this E-nail.
Out of the box I charged it completely before using it. I had a great first impression but as the session went on I had a progressively worse experience. And after testing out the temps I knew why. The lowest temp just melts your dab, mid slowly simmers it.
The only way to get an actual hit off of it is to let it heat up by running the highest temp through a cycle once then have another one less than 5 seconds after to keep the extra heat for the real dab (flavor is ruined by this point). This applies to all the given bowls; titanium, ceramic and quartz.
Then when it comes to the glass water piece, is "filtered" through a single percolator mouthpiece with one of the most fragile connection to the base of the attached mouthpiece, mine snapped after two and a half weeks My quarts cup broke during cleaning after a session.
I had my heart set on the Switch Bundle but I couldn't afford it so settled for this, take my advice and keep looking around. There are better and cheaper E-nails on the market, wouldn't buy it again.
It burns to much wax & you don't get a big enough hit. Really disappointed for paying $200 for this thing. And you can only get 2 or 3 hits on a full charge. I think Boost should send me a better one for free.