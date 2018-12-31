"Marrying strains from California and Afghanistan, Dubon Alien Dawg is a potent Ontario-grown indica that appeals to experienced tokers. With sparkling trichomes and auburn pistils, its bright and dense buds crumble easily, producing a woody soil-rich aroma reminiscent of Canada’s sprawling forests. Prominent terpenes like limonene, caryophyllene and humulene add to its light but tart flavour, evoking citrus and herbs. High in THC and headier than most indicas, Alien Dawg is still nighttime bud at heart.
Mariant des variétés provenant de la Californie et de l’Afghanistan, le Alien Dawg de Dubon est un puissant indica cultivé en Ontario, qui saura plaire aux consommateurs expérimentés. Étincelants de trichomes et possédant des pistils ambrés, ses pousses brillantes et denses s’émiettent facilement, offrant un arôme boisé et de riche sol terreux rappelant les immenses forêts canadiennes. Des terpènes majeurs tels que le limonène, le caryophyllène et l’humulène s’ajoutent à sa légère saveur âcre, lui attribuant des arômes d’agrumes et d’herbes. Possédant une teneur élevée en THC et offrant un effet plus cérébral que la plupart des indicas, le Alien Dawg demeure une variété de choix pour la nuit."
DUBON ALIEN DAWG SQDC
The first batch I’ve got was WOW! Only one big nug by container, which mean each nug was 3.5grammes! The second batch was ok with ugly/fluffy little nugs.
The smell is nice! Like a woody/citrusy with some spicy. 8/10
The taste is good, spicy and citrusy mostly with a medium smoke. 7/10
The effect is a medium body high no too strong and a nice cerebral effect. 7/10
Overall I’ll purchase this one again but depending of the batch available at the SQDC. 7.5/10
Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.
A vibrantly Québécois cannabis brand and champion of inspired, creative living. Dubon offers master-crafted cannabis strains as whole flower and pre-rolls, exclusively available through the Société québécoise du cannabis in Québec (SQDC).