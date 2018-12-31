Douwit on December 31st, 2018

DUBON ALIEN DAWG SQDC The first batch I’ve got was WOW! Only one big nug by container, which mean each nug was 3.5grammes! The second batch was ok with ugly/fluffy little nugs. The smell is nice! Like a woody/citrusy with some spicy. 8/10 The taste is good, spicy and citrusy mostly with a medium smoke. 7/10 The effect is a medium body high no too strong and a nice cerebral effect. 7/10 Overall I’ll purchase this one again but depending of the batch available at the SQDC. 7.5/10