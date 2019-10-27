Mattdarling
on October 27th, 2019
Absolutely disgusting bush weed, I'd add a picture of this AA garbage if I could. Smells like bush weed, looks like bush weed, tastes like bush weed and best of all doesn't even get you high. Yay for legal weed.
"A classic strain that originated in the 60's, most recently crossed with KC33. Dubon Mango's flavour comes from a high terpene content of myrcene, also found in mangos. Une variété classique ayant vu le jour dans les années 60, plus récemment croisée avec le KC33. La saveur du Manguo de Canaca provient de sa teneur élevée en myrcène, terpène que l’on retrouve également dans la mangue."
on April 6th, 2019
With weed being legal in QC, it's useful to compare licit vs illicit. To date, I have found sqdc weed to be dry, fairly bland in terms smell, trichome profile. Dubon's Mango strain, compared to others, as well as illicit strains, is quite nice. Very frosty, nice dank/sweet smell. Recommended for sure. Plus it's fairly inexpensive. Enjoy!
on December 3rd, 2018
Senteur absolument folle de mangue! Goûte réellement le fruité et sucrée et un look déjanté aussi!! Le buzz étais assez relaxant, mais n’est pas très très fort par contre
The Mango cannabis strain has been around since the early 1960s. In 1991, it was crossed with KC 33 to give us the current Mango strain. Its buds have been known to grow very large, about the size of a softball, and can be up to a foot and a half in length. The foliage turns to a deep red/purple color with a smell and taste of sweet mango. Mango takes 9 to 11 weeks to flower.