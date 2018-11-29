 Loading…

7-Piece Dulytek® Rosin & Wax Tool Set

by Dulytek

$17.99MSRP

About this product

Dulytek® 7-Piece Rosin & Wax Tool Set consists of five double-sided food-grade stainless steel rosin collection / wax utensils, one 3ml thick glass jar, one set of silicone finger gloves / protectors, and one complimentary padded metal carrying case. The lidded jar is made of extra thick clear inert glass and ideally suited for storing your freshly pressed rosin. Five non-stick silicone thimbles provide heat protection to your fingertips and simplify working with sticky substances. Variety of tool tips (probe, scraper, spatula, chisel, spearhead, carver, ballpoint, etc) included in the set allows you to work with rosin, wax and other concentrates with ease. Two ballpoint as well as spear-shaped tools are great for breaking out and apart into small pieces as well as rolling up the gooey rosin. Spoon- and paddle-shaped tools can be used to handle sappier concentrates. Knurled handles provide excellent grip, even with wet hands. The tool tips are as follows: Flat paddle with a sharp edge and flat spear on the other end Curved spear-tip and ballpoint Scooped large paddle with round edges and pointy tip Slightly curved paddle and ballpoint Small spoon and pointy tip on the opposite end. Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.

About this brand

Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.

Thu Nov 29 2018
B........e
This is a good kit. It has lots of tools for collecting and dabbing. All different shapes tips on them. Scrappers and Danvers also pointy pokers for picking contaminants out when collecting. All stainless and the price is right. I recommend this and any products dulytek makes. Anything so far has been quality.