Herb_Reviews on August 28th, 2019

This one is perhaps the least smelly of the dozen or so products I have reviewed, at least when dried and not smoked. This is also the first product I purchased, that had an Integra Boost package inside of the container, to "extend its shelf life". Edison's Casablanca is maybe a little woody smelling maybe a little flowery smelling and very slightly skunky smelling. The smell reminded me of a store that sold gardening and art and craft supplies and various plants, that we had in the city when I was a child. When first smoked I felt and tasted nothing, but maybe a very mild peppery taste. Because of the fact that I didn't smell, taste or feel much at first, I didn't think I was going like this strain all that much, but it kicked in shortly after and at 15.2% THC, created a long lasting high that made me feel calm and relaxed but not too sleepy (although I think it would definitely help). Edison's Casablanca seemed simple and clean and fresh, it didn't seem like there was too much going on (like I do see in a lot of strains, too much going on). I think this would be a good go to choice for anyone who would like to use this to treat certain medical conditions and for those who use recreationally as well.