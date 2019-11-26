 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Edison Casablanca

Edison Casablanca

by Edison Cannabis Co.

Skip to Reviews
2.513
Edison Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Edison Casablanca

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Edison Casablanca by Edison Cannabis Co.

13 customer reviews

Show all
2.513

write a review

Luxuriantfish

Recently picked up 4 grams multiple strains and they ALL weighed in at .9 g! Wheres my other which means I lost out on 40% of what I purchased. Not to mention that they're where BARE stems in the container. Not happy AT ALL! Emailed them only to have a copy and pasted answer about how they are legally allowed to put in anywhere from .9-1.15 nice to see that they ALWAYS pack them light though. Good way to make an extra buck. No wonder canada has a surplus because they rip off their consumers!

Herb_Reviews

This one is perhaps the least smelly of the dozen or so products I have reviewed, at least when dried and not smoked. This is also the first product I purchased, that had an Integra Boost package inside of the container, to "extend its shelf life". Edison's Casablanca is maybe a little woody smelling maybe a little flowery smelling and very slightly skunky smelling. The smell reminded me of a store that sold gardening and art and craft supplies and various plants, that we had in the city when I was a child. When first smoked I felt and tasted nothing, but maybe a very mild peppery taste. Because of the fact that I didn't smell, taste or feel much at first, I didn't think I was going like this strain all that much, but it kicked in shortly after and at 15.2% THC, created a long lasting high that made me feel calm and relaxed but not too sleepy (although I think it would definitely help). Edison's Casablanca seemed simple and clean and fresh, it didn't seem like there was too much going on (like I do see in a lot of strains, too much going on). I think this would be a good go to choice for anyone who would like to use this to treat certain medical conditions and for those who use recreationally as well.

Cpt_Kush

I expected better quality when I opened the packaging but was left disapointed with sub par buds with littke terpene profile left. Smelled of dry hay/grass. The effects did the job but the flavor wasn't enjoyable. Overpriced product imo.

About this strain

La Blanca Gold

La Blanca Gold

La Blanca Gold by Vision Seeds is a skunky blend of potent genetics. It gets its name from the decadent amount of trichomes this plant produces, glazing the surfaces of the flowers and leaves in a sheen of white gold. This generous resin production comes from its lineage of Super Skunk, Great White, and Skunk #1. Growing as a large plant, La Blanca Gold has an ample yield and an average 9-week flowering cycle. Enjoy La Blanca Gold’s tranquil, relaxing buzz near the end of the day to help reduce stress.   

About this brand

Edison Cannabis Co. Logo
At the Edison Cannabis Co., we believe in the infinite potential of the cannabis plant. Through relentless exploration, we work to uncover the possibilities of data-driven, indoor-grown cannabis. We offer a full line of premium-quality cannabis flower, edible oil and pre-rolls, available across Canada in licensed retail establishments and online in 2018..