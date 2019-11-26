Luxuriantfish
on November 26th, 2019
Recently picked up 4 grams multiple strains and they ALL weighed in at .9 g! Wheres my other which means I lost out on 40% of what I purchased. Not to mention that they're where BARE stems in the container. Not happy AT ALL! Emailed them only to have a copy and pasted answer about how they are legally allowed to put in anywhere from .9-1.15 nice to see that they ALWAYS pack them light though. Good way to make an extra buck. No wonder canada has a surplus because they rip off their consumers!