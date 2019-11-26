 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Edison City Lights

by Edison Cannabis Co.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Edison City Lights by Edison Cannabis Co.

18 customer reviews

Luxuriantfish

RIP off! They dont pack their containers full! Only to the bare minimum of what the law requires. If your advertising a gram there better be a gram in there. You cant just add stems until it hits the .9 mark!

FannyTremblay

Big sticky nuggets. Great strain for pain and anxiety. Really affects my perception of time in a funny way. Good munchies. Did not increase my anxiety.

Sel1

I like this a lot in .5 gram pre roll can be lower thc and still feels like a 20 to me. Good bang for your buck in half grammer !

About this strain

Critical Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Critical Kush from Barney’s Farm is a mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.

About this brand

Edison Cannabis Co. Logo
At the Edison Cannabis Co., we believe in the infinite potential of the cannabis plant. Through relentless exploration, we work to uncover the possibilities of data-driven, indoor-grown cannabis. We offer a full line of premium-quality cannabis flower, edible oil and pre-rolls, available across Canada in licensed retail establishments and online in 2018..