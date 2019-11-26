Luxuriantfish
on November 26th, 2019
RIP off! They dont pack their containers full! Only to the bare minimum of what the law requires. If your advertising a gram there better be a gram in there. You cant just add stems until it hits the .9 mark!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Edison City Lights by Edison Cannabis Co.
on November 26th, 2019
RIP off! They dont pack their containers full! Only to the bare minimum of what the law requires. If your advertising a gram there better be a gram in there. You cant just add stems until it hits the .9 mark!
on November 17th, 2019
Big sticky nuggets. Great strain for pain and anxiety. Really affects my perception of time in a funny way. Good munchies. Did not increase my anxiety.
on October 26th, 2019
I like this a lot in .5 gram pre roll can be lower thc and still feels like a 20 to me. Good bang for your buck in half grammer !
Critical Kush from Barney’s Farm is a mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.