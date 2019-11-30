 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Edison El Dorado

Edison El Dorado

by Edison Cannabis Co.

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Edison Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Edison El Dorado

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This indica-dominant hybrid is characterized by its deep golden pistils, shimmering trichome coating, fresh forest notes and lush bud structure. El Dorado boasts alpha-pinene, beta-pinene and caryophyllene making this flower refreshing, sweet and herbal. Each Edison dried flower product is packaged with a humidity-controlling unit to ensure freshness and to maintain moisture levels.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

About this brand

Edison Cannabis Co. Logo
At the Edison Cannabis Co., we believe in the infinite potential of the cannabis plant. Through relentless exploration, we work to uncover the possibilities of data-driven, indoor-grown cannabis. We offer a full line of premium-quality cannabis flower, edible oil and pre-rolls, available across Canada in licensed retail establishments and online in 2018..