theluvbud
on November 30th, 2019
A nice buzz from a few tokes. Smooth
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
This indica-dominant hybrid is characterized by its deep golden pistils, shimmering trichome coating, fresh forest notes and lush bud structure. El Dorado boasts alpha-pinene, beta-pinene and caryophyllene making this flower refreshing, sweet and herbal. Each Edison dried flower product is packaged with a humidity-controlling unit to ensure freshness and to maintain moisture levels.
on November 30th, 2019
A nice buzz from a few tokes. Smooth