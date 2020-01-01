Houndstooth
by Tweed
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Hand-manicured, craft-cured, top colas representing the highest quality standard,this sativa-dominant strain produces robust, dense, trichome-frosted flowers. Flavours Berry, sweet, earthy Dominant Terpenes Caryophyllene • Myrcene • Humulene • Pinene • Limonene THC: 16-22% CBD: 0-1% SIZE: 7g | 15g
Be the first to review this product.