Premium 4 Part Grinder w/ Transparent Kief Base

by Elevated Stash

5.05
$34.99

The grinder that is sure to shred any amount of herbs used. A non-stick nylon ring ensures smooth grinding and prevents metal-on-metal contact and residue build-up. --Highly Durable Aluminum 4 Part Grinder --2.5" Easy to Crank, Regardless of Load Size --Concaved Top --Laser Engraved --Razor Sharp Teeth --Features Clear Bottom Storage w/ Scraper --Always Know Your Kief Amount ***as featured in the "Mount Everest" box

Elevated Stash is a Veteran-Owned smoker's subscription box and unique online head shop. Since launching in 2017, we deliver exceptional customer service, high quality glass, super cool accessories, and rad gadgets to your door every single month (cancel anytime). We are also known for the EPIC biggest baddest "Mount Everest" gift box. What makes us different you ask?! Two things! 1) We put our money on the inside of the box, NOT on the outside. 2) We give back. From every single box sold, we donate $$ to charity to help veterans. We partner with a different charity each month, but please visit our website for more details. Give Back. Get Elevated. Enjoy Life. #StayElevated

5.05

Tue Feb 05 2019
W........D
This grinder came in my everest box, thing shreds so nice with little effort!
Mon Dec 10 2018
K........n
Enjoying this Grinder! Satisfying to see the build up through the clear base.
Fri Dec 07 2018
S........1
Don't see many grinders with the clear bottom, so I had to have this! Thank you!
