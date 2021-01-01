 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Rare Medicine Bottle Dugout

Rare Medicine Bottle Dugout

by Elevated Stash

Write a review
Elevated Stash Storage Flower Storage Rare Medicine Bottle Dugout
Elevated Stash Storage Flower Storage Rare Medicine Bottle Dugout
Elevated Stash Storage Flower Storage Rare Medicine Bottle Dugout
Elevated Stash Storage Flower Storage Rare Medicine Bottle Dugout
Elevated Stash Storage Flower Storage Rare Medicine Bottle Dugout

$17.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Turn some heads with this dugout - or not! With accurate wording on labels and pill-mimicking sounds, this container can help with discrete traveling. Great for adventures or special occasions. --3.5" Tall and 1.75" Wide --Smell Resistant --Pill-Like Sounds --"Push Down and Turn" Cap --Includes One Hitter Ceramic Bat --Two Label Design Variations

About this brand

Elevated Stash Logo
Elevated Stash is a Veteran-Owned smoker's subscription box and unique online head shop. Since launching in 2017, we deliver exceptional customer service, high quality glass, super cool accessories, and rad gadgets to your door every single month (cancel anytime). We are also known for the EPIC biggest baddest "Mount Everest" gift box. What makes us different you ask?! Two things! 1) We put our money on the inside of the box, NOT on the outside. 2) We give back. From every single box sold, we donate $$ to charity to help veterans. We partner with a different charity each month, but please visit our website for more details. Give Back. Get Elevated. Enjoy Life. #StayElevated

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review