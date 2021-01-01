Rare Medicine Bottle Dugout
$17.99MSRP
About this product
Turn some heads with this dugout - or not! With accurate wording on labels and pill-mimicking sounds, this container can help with discrete traveling. Great for adventures or special occasions. --3.5" Tall and 1.75" Wide --Smell Resistant --Pill-Like Sounds --"Push Down and Turn" Cap --Includes One Hitter Ceramic Bat --Two Label Design Variations
About this brand
Elevated Stash
