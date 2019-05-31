SPPV on May 31st, 2019

Amt" 1/8th Purchased' 05/29/19 Kamloops gov store THC' 15.2% The bud is a light army green with a weak smell with just a slight old or dusty smell. Fairly crystaly and slightly spongey but overall nothing to write home about at first glance. I first tried this in a gravity lung, which did not work very well. It produced very little smoke and while the inhale was smooth it hurt the throat a bit. I gave up on this method after 4 bowls, a sore throat and a slight buzz. I next tried this in a Black Widow dry herb vape. This worked very well. Tasted better than the lung did, and also got me snookered. I found the buzz to be almost like a Matrix thing. Everything seems slow motion. Nice and relaxed, happy and the stress from a days hard work gone. I would not suggest this strain for smoking but give it a big thumbs up for vaping it. And based on my buzz I would say dont put to much stock in the THC % on the pack because this 15.2% got me higher than other stuff from the gov store that says 22% .