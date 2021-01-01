 Loading…

Eyce Silicone Spoon

by Eyce Molds

Eyce Molds Smoking Pipes Eyce Silicone Spoon

$19.99MSRP

The spoon pipe for sale is a part of the smokers arsenal like the katana sword to a ninja. Every smoker has one, but you'll be the first in the crew to have one like this. The inlaid borosilicate glass bowls respect your style and the feel you're used to, while the silicone body protects your wallet. This silicone smoking pipe spoon also holds your poker and your material all in one convenient kit ready for any scenario.

Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. The products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips!"

