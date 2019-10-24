About this product
Molded out of solid brass, Grind is the expression of confidence and beauty. Designed in Toronto, made in Canada, 100% Solid Brass
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
F8
F8 is a line of cannabis accessories designed and curated by 48North. The guiding force behind F8 is to offer aesthetic and functional products that bring beauty and pleasure to the everyday high life. We believe design should be purposeful, versatile and stimulating, crafted with lasting style that inspires individual exploration and expression