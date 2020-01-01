Houndstooth
by Tweed
A sativa-dominant hybrid, Colada draws its lineage from Banana OG x Dosido & Papaya. This exotic cultivar's bright tropical notes are balanced by fragrant earthy undertones. Coladas' beautifully frosted hand-trimmed buds have plenty of bag appeal, complimented by a sweetly spiced and sedating terpene profile. Cultivar Lineage: Papaya, Banana OG x Do-Si-Dos
