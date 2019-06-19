 Loading…

Hot Box Subscription

by Fat Ass Glass Company

PAYMENT PLANS AVAILABLE AT FATASSGLASS.COM Our Hot Box Monthly Subscription sends the months LATEST AND GREATEST smoke products directly to your door for just $0.99 a day. Choose between a variety  of Herb products, Oil Products, or Mixed Products. May Include But Not Limited To: bongs rolling tray grinders papers pipes chillums bubblers oil rig dabber carb caps quartz banger ceramic nail silicone jar dab mat drop down reclaim catcher & more

Founded in 2015, Fat Ass Glass brought forth, upon this continent, a new company, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all bongs are NOT created equal. At Fat Ass Glass Company we pledge to provide the finest quality bongs, pipes, vaporizers, and other smoking accessories at the LOWEST possible price! We are focused on delivering extraordinary customer service and an extraordinary shopping experience. We 100% stand behind all our hand selected products and gear. Designed for smokers, by smokers. Our goal is to make you a satisfied customer for life! Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or comments. Make sure to follow us on social media to stay up to date with our latest sales and products. Welcome to your new favorite Online Smoke Shop!

15 customer reviews

Wed Jun 19 2019
T........0
excellent drop down
Mon Jun 10 2019
d........0
keeps rig clean and reclaim out of water
Sun Jun 09 2019
t........1
Clip holds jar snug until youre ready to take off