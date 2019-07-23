 Loading…

Level 1 Dab Mystery Box

by Fat Ass Glass Company

5.017
$24.99MSRP

PAYMENT PLANS AVAILABLE CHECK FATASSGLASS.COM Perfect for smokers looking to add some basic gear to their collection! Dedicated to making the “Mystery Box” the best value to price ratio we can offer, we guarantee that each box is loaded with content valued to equal or higher than what you’re paying. May Include: oil rig dabber carb caps quartz banger ceramic nail silicone jar dab mat drop down reclaim catcher & more

Founded in 2015, Fat Ass Glass brought forth, upon this continent, a new company, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all bongs are NOT created equal. At Fat Ass Glass Company we pledge to provide the finest quality bongs, pipes, vaporizers, and other smoking accessories at the LOWEST possible price! We are focused on delivering extraordinary customer service and an extraordinary shopping experience. We 100% stand behind all our hand selected products and gear. Designed for smokers, by smokers. Our goal is to make you a satisfied customer for life! Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or comments. Make sure to follow us on social media to stay up to date with our latest sales and products. Welcome to your new favorite Online Smoke Shop!

17 customer reviews

5.017

Wed Jun 19 2019
T........0
excellent mystery box loved the items
Mon Jun 10 2019
d........0
good items i enjoyed this box