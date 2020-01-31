 Loading…

Tsunami Glass Microscope Rig

by Fat Ass Glass Company

$119.99MSRP

About this product

PAYMENT PLANS AVAILABLE CHECK FATASSGLASS.COM About 13.5″ Tall 18mm Male Joint

About this brand

Founded in 2015, Fat Ass Glass brought forth, upon this continent, a new company, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all bongs are NOT created equal. At Fat Ass Glass Company we pledge to provide the finest quality bongs, pipes, vaporizers, and other smoking accessories at the LOWEST possible price! We are focused on delivering extraordinary customer service and an extraordinary shopping experience. We 100% stand behind all our hand selected products and gear. Designed for smokers, by smokers. Our goal is to make you a satisfied customer for life! Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or comments. Make sure to follow us on social media to stay up to date with our latest sales and products. Welcome to your new favorite Online Smoke Shop!

22 customer reviews

Fri Jan 31 2020
W........r
I love the intricate percolation of this piece, Top quality.
Wed Sep 11 2019
R........y
This thing rips! Smooth and worth the $.