Go Play Mandarin Cookies 3.5G
by FIGRWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Go Play Mandarin Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid with a vibrant, earthy orange flavour that lives up to its name. Its light green buds are dusted with reddish pistils (hairs) and frosty white crystal trichomes.
About this brand
FIGR
About this strain
Mandarin Cookies
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Mandarin Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.