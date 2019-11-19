canna_girl
on November 19th, 2019
The consistency of this brand continues to amaze me. 2 x in a row now my entire 3.5g has been almost entirely 1 nug. I will definitely repurchase!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Fireside BLACK by FIRESIDE
on November 19th, 2019
The consistency of this brand continues to amaze me. 2 x in a row now my entire 3.5g has been almost entirely 1 nug. I will definitely repurchase!
on October 11th, 2019
First off 5 out of 5 stars for packaging. Very compact just big enough to hold the 3.5g easy to open. I just smoked a joint 10 minutes ago, having hard time writing a review the bud has a beautiful golden color withe lots of crystal and red hair, no cough and still took off,definitely one of my favorites.