Fireside BLACK

by FIRESIDE

4.52
Fireside BLACK by FIRESIDE

4.52

canna_girl

The consistency of this brand continues to amaze me. 2 x in a row now my entire 3.5g has been almost entirely 1 nug. I will definitely repurchase!

Brannagan

First off 5 out of 5 stars for packaging. Very compact just big enough to hold the 3.5g easy to open. I just smoked a joint 10 minutes ago, having hard time writing a review the bud has a beautiful golden color withe lots of crystal and red hair, no cough and still took off,definitely one of my favorites.

Fireside, a new line of premium cannabis products designed to enhance life's social moments..