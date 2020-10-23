 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Smell Proof Bag - 7x6 Inches by Formline Supply

Smell Proof Bag - 7x6 Inches by Formline Supply

by Formline Supply

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Smell Proof Bag - 7x6 Inches by Formline Supply
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Smell Proof Bag - 7x6 Inches by Formline Supply
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Smell Proof Bag - 7x6 Inches by Formline Supply
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Smell Proof Bag - 7x6 Inches by Formline Supply
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Smell Proof Bag - 7x6 Inches by Formline Supply

$18.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

THE TOP SHELF OF SMELL PROOF BAGS - Ultra Durable 600D Fabric with Activated Carbon Lining locks in smelly odor and helps keep product fresh. DESIGNED WITH YOUR ACCESSORIES IN MIND - In addition to protecting and preserving your favorite herbs, spices, teas, and even dog treats, our bags were the first to bring you mesh pocket organizers built to secure all your accessories A FINE BALANCE BETWEEN STORAGE AND PORTABILITY - 7x6 inches of odorless storage allows you to not only store your herbs and other product, but also to store Pax 2, 3, Grenco vapes and grinders. EASY TO USE - Durable Velcro closure locks scent in and allows for a quick seal and re-seal. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - All Formline Supply purchases are backed by our 100% Money-back guarantee. We ensure that you will be fully satisfied with your product or you will receive your money back

About this brand

Formline Supply Logo
Formline Supply is a leading manufacturer of Smell Proof Bags, Scent Proof Cases, and Odor Proof Containers. Established in 2017, Southern California's FORMLINE has quickly earned the reputation of having the highest quality storage products and unparalleled customer service. Find out why over 40,000 happy customers have chosen FORMLINE as their storage brand of choice. Free Shipping on Everything, 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

Fri Oct 23 2020
A........9
There is simply no reason to buy from anyone other than Formline Supply. All companies and products should be this solid.
Fri Aug 28 2020
p........d
Love these bags, perfect for a sploofy and small pipe.
Tue Oct 29 2019
T........f
Awesome bag. Zero smell whatsoever. Great value!