THE TOP SHELF OF SMELL PROOF BAGS - Ultra Durable 600D Fabric with Activated Carbon Lining locks in smelly odor and helps keep product fresh. DESIGNED WITH YOUR ACCESSORIES IN MIND - In addition to protecting and preserving your favorite herbs, spices, teas, and even dog treats, our bags were the first to bring you mesh pocket organizers built to secure all your accessories A FINE BALANCE BETWEEN STORAGE AND PORTABILITY - 7x6 inches of odorless storage allows you to not only store your herbs and other product, but also to store Pax 2, 3, Grenco vapes and grinders. EASY TO USE - Durable Velcro closure locks scent in and allows for a quick seal and re-seal. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - All Formline Supply purchases are backed by our 100% Money-back guarantee. We ensure that you will be fully satisfied with your product or you will receive your money back