  5. PULVERISETTE 19 Cutting Mill System (P19)

PULVERISETTE 19 Cutting Mill System (P19)

by Fritsch Milling & Sizing, Inc.

About this product

The P19 Precision Cutting Mill System is used to create controllable, reproducible particle size to optimize CO2 extraction yield, pre-roll quality, or other ingredients.

About this brand

Founded in 1920, Fritsch has worked closely with the cannabis industry for years to optimize both production & laboratory milling solutions. Whether grinding for extractions, pre-rolls, or other ingredients, the P19 Precision Cutting Mill sets the new standard for controllable, reproducible performance. For the analytical testing laboratory, Fritsch offers the PULVERISETTE 0 cryo-mill for edibles, and PULVERISETTE 14 rotor mill for fast sample homogenization. Please visit www.fritsch-us.com, for additional information.

