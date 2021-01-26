 Loading…

  5. FUNKSH 360 device
FUNKSH 360 device

by FUNKSH

$99.00MSRP

This the piece you've been waiting for, it not only delivers the power of a pipe, its soft like a bong and controllable. The design and materials subtly demonstrate its reliability in all scenarios. Guaranteed for life, this is the last device you will ever need to own and the one that lets you really taste what you're smoking.

FUNKSH is an innovation company dedicated to high quality lifestyle and wellness products, for simple, safe & exceptional experiences. FUNKSH derived from functional, is the underlying philosophy to the FUNKSH brand and innovation team. Since 2007, FUNKSH has envisioned the tools, hardware, and materials to create superior products for recreational and medical purposes. A lifestyle brand at its core, FUNKSH builds wellness products to give users reliable, safe, versatile tools and promote therapeutic alternatives to the existing status quo.

Tue Jan 26 2021
d........2
Been trying very hard to get one of these pipes. Cannot purchase anywhere, and the company seems to be having credit card processing problems. Emailed back and forth with the owner several times but he just fell off the face of the earth. Frustrating to say the least, but would still love to have one. Oh well.
Wed Jan 08 2020
A........-
First and foremost FUNKSH will not scam you. Be aware you may be dealing directly with the very busy creative genuis behind this best smoking pipe on planet Earth. Be courteous and patient and he'll bend over backwards to get his pipe into your hands. His is still a small 3 person co. trying to fill the orders of people from all over the world wanting this pipe. A few of it's great features are * perfect size yet small enough to fit into a deerskin medicine bag worn around my neck. * oder proof when clean, loaded and lid attached and stem valve closed. * lightweight titanium with thick construction with no skimping or corner cutting to save costs. * impeccable machining. * very ingenious and unique stem control valve. * 2 excellent long lasting screens included and not those wire mesh screens that can disintegrate and lodge in you lungs. So buy this pipe before word gets out and they begin "selling like hotcakes". It is the ultimate pipe to have in your hands when you are ready to smoke "something fine" (song by Jackson Browne).
1 person found this helpful
Wed May 29 2019
I........d
I purchased the funksh 360 pipe over a year ago. The pipe as another mentioned is without a doubt the best pipe I’ve smoked from. The build is amazing quality and the adjustable airway is definitely useful. I’m generally more of a joint smoker and use the pipe more for a quick hit than to sit and relax with. But I wouldn’t be without it now.
1 person found this helpful