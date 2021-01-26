FUNKSH 360 device
This the piece you've been waiting for, it not only delivers the power of a pipe, its soft like a bong and controllable. The design and materials subtly demonstrate its reliability in all scenarios. Guaranteed for life, this is the last device you will ever need to own and the one that lets you really taste what you're smoking.
FUNKSH
Blueberry Headband
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Blueberry Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Headband with Blueberry. This strain provides a euphoric rush accompanied with a relaxing body effect. Blueberry Headband offers a sweet, blueberry flavor and aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and anxiety. According to growers, Blueberry Headband produces medium to tall plants that are bushy and provide large yields with reinous colas.