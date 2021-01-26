First and foremost FUNKSH will not scam you. Be aware you may be dealing directly with the very busy creative genuis behind this best smoking pipe on planet Earth. Be courteous and patient and he'll bend over backwards to get his pipe into your hands. His is still a small 3 person co. trying to fill the orders of people from all over the world wanting this pipe. A few of it's great features are * perfect size yet small enough to fit into a deerskin medicine bag worn around my neck. * oder proof when clean, loaded and lid attached and stem valve closed. * lightweight titanium with thick construction with no skimping or corner cutting to save costs. * impeccable machining. * very ingenious and unique stem control valve. * 2 excellent long lasting screens included and not those wire mesh screens that can disintegrate and lodge in you lungs. So buy this pipe before word gets out and they begin "selling like hotcakes". It is the ultimate pipe to have in your hands when you are ready to smoke "something fine" (song by Jackson Browne).