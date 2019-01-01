About this product
This powerful, Sativa-dominant hybrid strain hailing from the GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) lineage crossed with Orange Juice has a high potential THC potency, a tangy, fruity flavour and sour aroma. The buds of this strain are tapered and bright green with fiery orange pistils. Bursting with zesty notes of tangerine and lime, Orange CKS has a citrusy terpene profile that is pleasing to the palate. Herbal-scented with dominant terpinolene, this strain is balanced by peppery caryophyllene and rounded out by earthy myrcene— a terpene also found in hops, lemongrass, and mango.
Orange Cookies bred by Franchise Genetics is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC. A flavor-packed strain, Orange Cookies expresses itself with a strong aroma of sweet citrus that closely resembles a fresh tangerine. The flavors of Orange Cookies gives way to deep calming body effects that mingle with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed.