 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Orange CKS

Orange CKS

by Gage Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Gage Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Orange CKS

About this product

This powerful, Sativa-dominant hybrid strain hailing from the GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) lineage crossed with Orange Juice has a high potential THC potency, a tangy, fruity flavour and sour aroma. The buds of this strain are tapered and bright green with fiery orange pistils. Bursting with zesty notes of tangerine and lime, Orange CKS has a citrusy terpene profile that is pleasing to the palate. Herbal-scented with dominant terpinolene, this strain is balanced by peppery caryophyllene and rounded out by earthy myrcene— a terpene also found in hops, lemongrass, and mango.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Orange Cookies

Orange Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Orange Cookies bred by Franchise Genetics is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC. A flavor-packed strain, Orange Cookies expresses itself with a strong aroma of sweet citrus that closely resembles a fresh tangerine. The flavors of Orange Cookies gives way to deep calming body effects that mingle with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed.

 

About this brand

Gage Cannabis Co. Logo
At Gage Cannabis Co. we believe in delivering quality. From the plants we cultivate to the consumers we engage with; our values focus on delivering cannabis you can’t wait to share. Our plants are grown 100% hydroponically for sustainable and responsible operations. From handpicking to our proprietary dry, trim and cure method, each step of our cultivation process is orchestrated for quality results.