Strawberry Fire OG is an Indica/Sativa hybrid that marries Strawberry Cough and Fire OG. This strain produces big, deep green buds tinged with strawberry-blonde hairs. Delicately preserved, crystal-coated nugs offer a sweet yet skunky aroma fueled by their OG lineage. Strawberry Fire OG hits the nose with a sour scent that mutes into a smooth, berry sweetness. This strain packs a fresh flavour, candied sweetness and strawberry aftertaste. Strawberry Fire OG is balanced out by a robust terpene profile with limonene/myrcene dominance.
