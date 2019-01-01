 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Strawberry Fire OG is an Indica/Sativa hybrid that marries Strawberry Cough and Fire OG. This strain produces big, deep green buds tinged with strawberry-blonde hairs. Delicately preserved, crystal-coated nugs offer a sweet yet skunky aroma fueled by their OG lineage. Strawberry Fire OG hits the nose with a sour scent that mutes into a smooth, berry sweetness. This strain packs a fresh flavour, candied sweetness and strawberry aftertaste. Strawberry Fire OG is balanced out by a robust terpene profile with limonene/myrcene dominance.

At Gage Cannabis Co. we believe in delivering quality. From the plants we cultivate to the consumers we engage with; our values focus on delivering cannabis you can’t wait to share. Our plants are grown 100% hydroponically for sustainable and responsible operations. From handpicking to our proprietary dry, trim and cure method, each step of our cultivation process is orchestrated for quality results.