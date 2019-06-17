 Loading…

  5. Genius Mini-Black | Cools & Filters Like A Water Pipe, Sleek & Discreet, Preserves Flavor & Aroma

Genius Mini-Black | Cools & Filters Like A Water Pipe, Sleek & Discreet, Preserves Flavor & Aroma

by Genius Pipe

Here at Genius we recognize that life goes by quickly. It’s the little moments that bring meaning to our days, the small things that really make you grateful and appreciate the journey that life is. The new Genius Pipe Mini is your perfectly dimensioned companion, guaranteed to make you smile through all of life’s small but MINIngful moments. The Genius Mini 5.0 allows users to track all of life’s moments through an online profile page for your Pipe. That's right, it’s the 21st century and even your pipe has an online profile! This way you can share your experiences with the Genius community and future generations to come.

We have crafted the ultimate smoking device, following great principles of Zen Design. When you hold it in your hands you can enjoy its simplicity, functionality and beauty as you enter a higher state of mind. When you become more aware of yourself and your surroundings, you want to be fully present in the moment, with nothing impeding your experience. This pipe is made for the Genius in YOU.

Mon Jun 17 2019
P........a
Of all my Genius pipes, this one gets special love. The small black mini Genius is incredibly stealthy and rivals your favorite glass for clean flavor, without worry of breakage. It's the perfect Go piece for flower people ! Amaze your friends, one breath of Genius and they need one, too ! The mini feels perfect in hand, with a substantial, quality heft, and one-handed slider action to conserve herb. Pure happiness.
Sun Jun 09 2019
p........8
I love my Mini Black Genius pipe! It cools the smoke so no coughing and it is soooo easy to clean with isopropyl alcohol. Just soak it a few minutes and wipe it down and you are ready to go for another few days. It is easy to carry in my pocket or purse and with the special carrying case I purchased it is protected at all times when I carry it. I highly recommend this pipe to anyone who likes to smoke.
Sat Jun 08 2019
M........n
This is the best tool if you’re into outdoor adventures. I love it so much I have a black and a silver one. The super slim design fits easily into the side of my camelbak or pocket for quick access on the trail. It’s super easy to clean and the true taste screens fit perfectly.